Santa Barbara Printmakers Holds Pop-Up Print Sale at CAW

By Santa Barbara Printmakers
Wed Oct 19, 2022 | 7:52pm

SANTA BARBARA PRINTMAKERS
ANNUAL POP-UP PRINT SALE
CAW – THE COMMUNITY ARTS WORKSHOP

631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
November 11-13, 2022

Opening Reception: Friday, November 11, 5 – 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 12, 10am – 4pm
Sunday, November 13, Noon – 4pm

Contact: Cody Cammbell @ 1stcodala@gmail.com or 805-637-9246

This popular annual exhibition features distinctive hand-pulled prints made using traditional techniques — linocut, woodcut, screen printing, etching, lithography, collagraph, monoprint and monotype as well as contemporary techniques of digital editing and photopolymer etching.

An engaging, casual outing for all ages
Meet artists in person, ask questions about their work
Learn more about all kinds of printmaking
Just a short walk from the Saturday morning Farmers’ Market
Perfect opportunity for early Holiday shopping
Affordable works of art on paper, framed and unframed
One weekend only — don’t miss out!

The Santa Barbara Printmakers includes established and emerging artists who engage in an astonishing diversity of styles, skills, and subject matter. This all-volunteer organization is supported through dues and the efforts and skills of its members

For more information, please visit: www.sbprintmakers.com

