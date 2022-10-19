Santa Barbara Printmakers Holds Pop-Up Print Sale at CAW

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA PRINTMAKERS

ANNUAL POP-UP PRINT SALE

CAW – THE COMMUNITY ARTS WORKSHOP

631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

November 11-13, 2022

Opening Reception: Friday, November 11, 5 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 12, 10am – 4pm

Sunday, November 13, Noon – 4pm

Contact: Cody Cammbell @ 1stcodala@gmail.com or 805-637-9246

This popular annual exhibition features distinctive hand-pulled prints made using traditional techniques — linocut, woodcut, screen printing, etching, lithography, collagraph, monoprint and monotype as well as contemporary techniques of digital editing and photopolymer etching.

An engaging, casual outing for all ages

Meet artists in person, ask questions about their work

Learn more about all kinds of printmaking

Just a short walk from the Saturday morning Farmers’ Market

Perfect opportunity for early Holiday shopping

Affordable works of art on paper, framed and unframed

One weekend only — don’t miss out!

The Santa Barbara Printmakers includes established and emerging artists who engage in an astonishing diversity of styles, skills, and subject matter. This all-volunteer organization is supported through dues and the efforts and skills of its members

For more information, please visit: www.sbprintmakers.com