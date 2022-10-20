Adriana Mezic and Angelica Ramirez to Co-Chair Event for Jodi House

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., October 20, 2022 – Jodi House is proud to announce that Adriana Mezic and Angelica Ramirez will serve as co-chairs for ‘An Evening to Explore Jodi House at MOXI’ an event to benefit Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

The event is scheduled for October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation in Santa Barbara. Guests will enjoy complimentary wine by Margerum Wine Company, beer by Institution Ale, hors d’oeuvres, and live music. Tickets for the event can be purchased by clicking here.

Mezic is president of the Jodi House Board of Directors. She serves on multiple committees and has been a board member for the past three years. With degrees in nursing and health education, she has worked in the medical field more than 10 years and has been the past director of the medical assistant teaching program at Santa Barbara Business College. In 2003, she and her husband Igor established AIMdyn Inc., a company that provides system analytics, engineering consulting, and software development to enable the development of AI technologies for use in multiple industries. In addition to her work for Jodi House, she has raised support for local elementary and high schools and several nonprofits, most notably Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation where she served on the board of directors from 2016-2019 and is a current TBCF Ambassador.

Ramirez has more than 20 years of experience in accounting, operations and executive management. She has provided administrative and financial support services to Jodi House for the past six years and is an avid volunteer and supporter. She is the past Administrative Operations Manager of Visit Santa Barbara, where she supported local businesses in boosting the local economy. As part of the professional team at Accountability Plus, she provides bookkeeping and controller services to a diverse portfolio of local businesses and serves on the Business Development Team and Culture Committee. As a volunteer, she has helped produce many local community and school events, most recently Dos Pueblos High School’s 2021 Senior Prom, which was highlighted in the New York Times.

The event is sponsored by AIMdyn Inc., American Riviera Bank, Honey x Palm Events, Jordano’s Foodservice, Margerum Wine Company, Movegreen and the Santa Barbara Independent.

Proceeds from ‘An Evening to Explore Jodi House at MOXI’ will support programs for brain injury survivors that includes rehabilitation classes, case management, and support groups.

Jodi House empowers brain injury survivors to not merely survive, but thrive, by providing classes and services that encourage their physical, cognitive, and behavioral recovery, regardless of their ability to pay. Jodi House is the only nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara County exclusively providing rehabilitation, community reintegration, and case management services to adult survivors of brain injury.

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Kelly Brickey at (805) 563-2882 ext. 4 or kelly@jodihouse.org.

About Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center

Jodi Wustman’s family founded Jodi House in 1982 after Jodi sustained a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a drunk driver. Jodi’s family, alongside the families of other brain injury survivors, were successful in creating a resource and support network for adults with brain injuries where none had existed before. After 40 years, the mission of Jodi House remains the same: to empower brain injury survivors to not merely survive but thrive.

Jodi House’s programs are supportive and community-based, consisting of structured activities that facilitate community reintegration. They have proven effective in establishing independence for survivors, helping them obtain meaningful employment and volunteer opportunities, and supporting them as they and their families recover, reconnect, and move forward together within our community.