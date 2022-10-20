Mayor Jenelle Osborne Appointed 2022-23 Vice Chair Of Northern California Power Agency (NCPA)

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, Oct. 20, 2022 – Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne has been appointed 2022-2023 Vice Chair of the Northern California Power Agency (NCPA) by the NCPA Board of Directors. In addition, Osborne has been appointed Chair of the NCPA Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee by the NCPA Executive Committee.

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne | Credit: Courtesy

NCPA is a joint powers agency representing 16 publicly-owned electric utilities, including Lompoc. The agency owns and operates 800 megawatts of power generation on behalf of member utilities that collectively serve 700,000 electricity customers across Northern and Central California.

Osborne has been serving on the NCPA Executive Committee since 2020. During the 2020-21 term, she

served as Vice Chair of the NCPA Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee. She was appointed in 2016 by the Lompoc City Council as the alternate city representative to NCPA, and was appointed in 2018 by city council as the primary city representative.

Osborne said, “As a founding member of NCPA, the City of Lompoc has an advantage over its neighboring communities in our ability to deliver reliable electricity at reasonable rates. Being a part of the NCPA executive and legislative affairs teams, I am able to advocate not only for Lompoc, but for all our public power partners at the local, state and federal level. I am honored to represent Lompoc and NCPA.”

NCPA General Manager Randy S. Howard said, “Mayor Osborne’s leadership at NCPA has helped to keep

electricity costs low and assure reliable service for the City of Lompoc and public power communities

across the state. Her selection as Vice Chair of NCPA is a recognition of the outstanding work she has

done on behalf of Lompoc as a commissioner here at our agency. She brings a clear strategic vision and

gets results, and I look forward to collaborating closely with her as she assumes this important new role.”

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on Aug. 13, 1888. Prior to

the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European

settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of

the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into

Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the

United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural

program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more

information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/



Northern California Power Agency (NCPA)

NCPA was established in 1968 to construct and operate renewable and low-emitting generating facilities

and assist in meeting the wholesale energy needs of its 16 members: the Cities of Alameda, Biggs,

Gridley, Healdsburg, Lodi, Lompoc, Palo Alto, Redding, Roseville, Santa Clara, Shasta Lake, and Ukiah,

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative, Port of Oakland, San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District,

and Truckee Donner Public Utility District.