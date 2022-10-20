￼Old Spanish Days Announces 2023 Leadership Team for 99th Fiesta

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 20, 2022 – Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the leadership team for Fiesta 2023. The elected team includes the Executive Committee composed of: El Presidente David Bolton; El Primer Vice Presidente Brian Schwabecher; El Segundo Vice Presidente Fritz Olenberger; La Secretaria Stephanie Petlow; and El Tesorero Colin Hayward. The elected Division Chiefs are: Division Chief of Celebrations Janice Howell; Division Chief of Dance & Entertainment Patricia Oreña; Division Chief of External Relations Angelique Davis; Division Chief of Marketplaces Andrea Caplan; Division Chief of Pageantry Tony Miller.

El Presidente David Bolton | Credit: Old Spanish Days Fiesta

“The Fiesta leadership team does so much behind the scenes each year to ensure a fun, safe and successful Fiesta,” said 2023 El Presidente David Bolton. “Once again we’ve been able to assemble a strong team of dedicated professionals and outstanding members of our community who will guide operations and set the creative tone for Fiesta 2023.”

Now in its 99th year, Fiesta is unique among festivals in that it is run by a volunteer Board of Directors and supported by one part-time staff member. The El Presidente presides over the Board and serves as the general manager of the organization. The Primer Vice Presidente is responsible for the operations of the entire organization and the Segundo Vice Presidente is responsible for raising the funds that allows the historical festival to continue. The Division Chiefs oversee all of the volunteer committees that support official Old Spanish Days Fiesta events and activities in venues city-wide.

“Personally, serving as El Presidente is an honor,” added El Presidente David Bolton. “So many before us have done so much to keep alive our heritage, history and culture. Our community is truly special and so is our Fiesta.”

Fiesta 2023 will take place in various locations around the city starting August 2 to August 6, 2023. First held in 1924, Fiesta celebrates a period of romance and hospitality through pageantry, dance, music, costume and cuisine. Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, Inc. is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation dedicated to honoring and preserving Santa Barbara’s history, spirit, culture, heritage and traditions. Visit www.sbfiesta.org for more information or to make a tax-decutable donation.