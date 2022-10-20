Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/20/2022

The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.21 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for September 2022. TOT revenues in September 2022 were about 28.2% above the monthly budget, continuing a solid uptrend that is fueled by higher average daily rates and strong seasonal demand for rooms.

The City has collected $10.77 million through September, the third month in the City’s fiscal year. The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $28.3 million, of which $23.6 million is budgeted in the General Fund.

The Transient Occupancy Tax table can be viewed on the attachment. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12%. 10% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.