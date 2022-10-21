Stuffed Animal Sleepover: Harry Potter Edition at Goleta Valley Library

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, October 21, 2022 – The Stuffed Animal Sleepover is back by popular demand, just in time for Halloween! Drop off your favorite stuffie at Goleta Valley Library’s Platform 9 ¾ on Friday, October 28th between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. for an overnight adventure of Harry Potter-themed wizarding adventures. When you pick them up the next day on Saturday, October 29th between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., you will receive an enchanting goody bag and keepsake photos of their magical visit to Hogwarts! Read on to learn more about this exciting event.

Credit: Courtesy

Drop-Off: Friday, October 28th 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Bring your stuffed animal to the library on Friday afternoon and send them off to Hogwarts! You will get to draw your stuffie’s House from the Sorting Hat, then find out where they were sorted the next day when they are wearing their Hogwarts house scarf at pick-up! You will receive a Hogwarts Express train ticket with the pick-up information for the following day.

Enjoy some fun activities while you wait in line at Platform 9 ¾! Take your picture at the “Have You Seen This Wizard?” Prisoner of Azkaban photo booth and be sure to enter the Guess How Much the Pumpkin Weighs contest for a chance to win lots of amazing Harry Potter prizes. Prizes include a Harry Potter boxed set of books; plushies of Dobby, Hedwig, and Crookshanks; a Harry Potter collectible trunk set; full-size Hogwarts banners; wands, pins, bracelets, and toys; the Harry Potter pumpkin itself, and more!

Pick-Up: Saturday, October 29th 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

After a magical evening of brewing potions, learning spells, and playing Quidditch, your stuffed animals are ready to hop aboard the Hogwarts Express and return home. You can play a round of bean bag Quidditch, retrieve your stuffie from their Hogwarts House in the Great Hall, receive a personalized Hogwarts acceptance letter, take home a goodie bag filled with treats from Diagon Alley, and see the photos of their magical visit to the Wizarding World of Goleta Valley Library!

Goleta Valley Library would like to thank the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library for their generous support of the Stuffed Animal Sleepover and for their year-round support of our community programs for all ages.

Explore GoletaValleyLibrary.org for up-to-date information about our services, programs, and events.