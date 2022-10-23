Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project Special Council Meeting

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Mark your calendars for a Special City Council meeting on Thursday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m. on the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project (Project). Community input is an important part of this project, and we encourage you to participate in this meeting in-person at the Goleta Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive), via Zoom, or watching live on the City website or on Goleta TV Channel 19.

A well-attended community workshop on this topic was held at the Goleta Community Center on September 29, 2022. Based on the turnout and positive feedback received at the workshop, the City decided to expedite this project by converting the second planned community meeting into a Special City Council hearing. The City Council hearing will continue to be a forum for members of the public to receive project information and to voice their opinions. After public discussion, City Council will direct staff on how to continue with the project.

The Project addresses parking, speed, and safety concerns in Old Town, and includes:

One vehicle and bike lane in each direction

A non-traversable painted median

Back-in angled 90-minute parking along the north side of the street

Parallel 90-minute parking along the south side of the street

Traffic signal equipment and timing upgrades

We hope you will be part of this important discussion on traffic conditions in Old Town, how the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project addresses area traffic issues and whether to move the project into the final design and construction phases.

The agenda with Zoom link will be available at least 72 hours prior to the meeting at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings.

For more information on this project, please visit: https://cityofgoleta.org/hollisterinterimstriping.