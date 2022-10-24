Music

Death Cab for Cutie Ends Santa Barbara Bowl Season on a High Note

Opener Yo La Tengo Starts Things Out With ‘Distortion-Laden Ferocity’

Ben Gibbard leads Death Cab for Cutie with drummer Jason McGerr and guitarsist/keyboardist Zac Rae behind. | Credit: Matt Perko
By
Mon Oct 24, 2022 | 3:21pm

The last show of the Santa Barbara Bowl Season on Wednesday, October 19 brought a little bit of everything that makes the Bowl great — warm summer-like weather, loud guitars, buoyant pop, and an equally jubilant crowd. Legendary indie-rock band Yo La Tengo started things off with distortion-laden ferocity, bending tracks like “I Heard You Looking” into lengthy guitar solos with amps turned up, guitars swinging, and feedback high. Fall favorite “Autumn Sweater” is always a highlight and their performance left the audience in a contented sonic trance. Ben Gibbard, lead singer and guitarist for headliners Death Cab for Cutie, even joined them on keyboards, darting off with a happy wave and jumping back on stage shortly thereafter for another energetic performance.

After Yo La Tengo’s sprawling set, Death Cab’s exacting strobe lights and perfectly timed hand-claps on the catchy “I Don’t Know How I Survive” from the 10th studio album, “Asphalt Meadows,” felt remarkably tight. Gibbard’s a pro, and a happy one at that. He excitedly shifted between new songs such as “Here to Forever” to crowd favorites like “Movie Script Ending” and “The New Year,” playing each with a fresh energy. It felt a bit surreal to hear Gibbard’s iconic voice blazing through ear worms like “Crooked Teeth” and “The Sound of Settling.” 

The packed crowd bounced and gesticulated to the earnest and heart-bearing songs. I could only imagine the shared nostalgia we might all be experiencing – memories from high school, college and beyond played out to a Death Cab soundtrack. Perhaps the most magical part of the night occurred when Gibbard played the classic “I’ll Follow You into the Dark.” In a stripped down moment, the acoustic came out, as did the campfire sing-along vibes. Gibbard even instructed the audience to take their own verse and we sang out in unison, my friend beside me opting for some sweet harmonies. 

In a world with so much unknown and the winter’s darkness creeping in, the last show at the Bowl proved how miraculously unalone we can feel with the simple power of music.

  • Frontman Ben Gibbard is illuminated in the spotlight. | Credit: Matt Perko
  • A moment of intense color as contrasting purple and orange light fill the stage. | Credit: Matt Perko
  • Ben Gibbard strikes a big chord with drummer Jason McGerr and guitarsist/keyboardist Zac Rae behind | Credit: Matt Perko
  • Vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard belts out a lead vocal at the Santa Barbara Bowl. | Credit: Matt Perko
  • Guitarist Dave Depper with keyboardist Zac Rae at the Santa Barbara Bowl. | Credit: Matt Perko
  • Zac Rae layering guitar and keyboards. | Credit: Matt Perko
  • Bassist Nick Harmer in deep concentration. | Credit: Matt Perko
  • Husbanad and wife and Yo La Tengo founding members Ira Kaplan and Georgia Hubley brought an eclectic and energetic show to the SB Bowl. | Credit: Matt Perko
  • Ira Kaplan effortlessly moved from moody, subtle guitar sounds to punk-inspired distorted chaos. | Credit: Matt Perko
  • In addition to play drums, Georgia Humbly also used a drum machine and added piano to the groups more subtle vibe. | Credit: Matt Perko
  • James McNew sings the lead vocal with Ira Kaplan providing an acoustic accompaniment. | Credit: Matt Perko

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Tue Oct 25, 2022 | 01:00am
https://www.independent.com/2022/10/24/death-cab-for-cutie-ends-santa-barbara-bowl-season-on-a-high-note/

Rebecca Horrigan

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.