Death Cab for Cutie Ends Santa Barbara Bowl Season on a High Note

The last show of the Santa Barbara Bowl Season on Wednesday, October 19 brought a little bit of everything that makes the Bowl great — warm summer-like weather, loud guitars, buoyant pop, and an equally jubilant crowd. Legendary indie-rock band Yo La Tengo started things off with distortion-laden ferocity, bending tracks like “I Heard You Looking” into lengthy guitar solos with amps turned up, guitars swinging, and feedback high. Fall favorite “Autumn Sweater” is always a highlight and their performance left the audience in a contented sonic trance. Ben Gibbard, lead singer and guitarist for headliners Death Cab for Cutie, even joined them on keyboards, darting off with a happy wave and jumping back on stage shortly thereafter for another energetic performance.

After Yo La Tengo’s sprawling set, Death Cab’s exacting strobe lights and perfectly timed hand-claps on the catchy “I Don’t Know How I Survive” from the 10th studio album, “Asphalt Meadows,” felt remarkably tight. Gibbard’s a pro, and a happy one at that. He excitedly shifted between new songs such as “Here to Forever” to crowd favorites like “Movie Script Ending” and “The New Year,” playing each with a fresh energy. It felt a bit surreal to hear Gibbard’s iconic voice blazing through ear worms like “Crooked Teeth” and “The Sound of Settling.”

The packed crowd bounced and gesticulated to the earnest and heart-bearing songs. I could only imagine the shared nostalgia we might all be experiencing – memories from high school, college and beyond played out to a Death Cab soundtrack. Perhaps the most magical part of the night occurred when Gibbard played the classic “I’ll Follow You into the Dark.” In a stripped down moment, the acoustic came out, as did the campfire sing-along vibes. Gibbard even instructed the audience to take their own verse and we sang out in unison, my friend beside me opting for some sweet harmonies.

In a world with so much unknown and the winter’s darkness creeping in, the last show at the Bowl proved how miraculously unalone we can feel with the simple power of music.

Frontman Ben Gibbard is illuminated in the spotlight. | Credit: Matt Perko

A moment of intense color as contrasting purple and orange light fill the stage. | Credit: Matt Perko

Ben Gibbard strikes a big chord with drummer Jason McGerr and guitarsist/keyboardist Zac Rae behind | Credit: Matt Perko

Vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard belts out a lead vocal at the Santa Barbara Bowl. | Credit: Matt Perko

Guitarist Dave Depper with keyboardist Zac Rae at the Santa Barbara Bowl. | Credit: Matt Perko

Zac Rae layering guitar and keyboards. | Credit: Matt Perko

Bassist Nick Harmer in deep concentration. | Credit: Matt Perko

Husbanad and wife and Yo La Tengo founding members Ira Kaplan and Georgia Hubley brought an eclectic and energetic show to the SB Bowl. | Credit: Matt Perko

Ira Kaplan effortlessly moved from moody, subtle guitar sounds to punk-inspired distorted chaos. | Credit: Matt Perko

In addition to play drums, Georgia Humbly also used a drum machine and added piano to the groups more subtle vibe. | Credit: Matt Perko

James McNew sings the lead vocal with Ira Kaplan providing an acoustic accompaniment. | Credit: Matt Perko

