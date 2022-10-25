Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on

April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley.

The Santa Ynez Valley Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition (HEAL) will host the Open Streets

event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located on the Avenue of Flags in Buellton, California.

The event will kick-off CycleMAYnia in Santa Barbara County. CycleMAYnia is a month-long

celebration with activities and events during National Bike Month. The celebration reaches

thousands of cyclists and community members throughout the month of May led by Santa

Barbara County Association of Governments Traffic Solutions Division.

The Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets event is made possible through the support of the City of

Buellton, Measure A Santa Barbara County’s Transportation Sales Tax Measure, and local

sponsors including Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Cottage Health, Visit Santa Ynez

Valley, Buellton Chamber of Commerce, Solvang Chamber of Commerce, and more.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring this event to the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Valerie Kissell, chief

executive officer, People Helping People and the fiscal sponsor for the HEAL Coalition. “The city

of Buellton has been incredibly supportive and we look forward to the community coming out

and supporting this inaugural event.”

There is still time to sign up to sponsor or participate in the Open Streets event. Organizers

anticipate more than 2,000 attendees will attend the new event. “Business organizations and community members can still sponsor the event or sign up to bring a fun activity or contest,” said Kissell.

The city will shut down an nearly mile-long section from Damasa to State Route 246 to vehicles

and open it up for pedestrians and bikers to enjoy and will include street music, family-friendly

physical fitness activities, wellness themed activities hosted by local businesses and

organizations.

Those interested in signing up to sponsor or participate as a vendor in Open Streets are

encouraged to find information on the Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets website:

www.syvopenstreets.com

Open Streets events are unique, they all share a common goal of promoting community

wellness by creating safe and temporary car-free spaces on streets and roads. Santa Barbara

County Association of Government’s Traffic Solutions Division has hosted or supported

community-led events across the county including in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Lompoc,

Guadalupe, and Carpinteria.

For more information, go to www.syvopenstreets.com or contact Zohe Felici,

zohe@felicievents.com or 805-895-3402.