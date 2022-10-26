‘Indy’ Staff Take the Green

In celebration of getting the biggest issue of the year off to the printer, the Indy staff tried their hand at lawn bowling last Wednesday afternoon. Like many of you, I had driven by the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club many times, always glancing over and thinking about how I’d like to try it someday. Well, I am here to report that it’s worth stopping in. The game is very similar to bocce, but the balls, called “bowls,” are shaped differently so that when rolled, they curve, making the game a little more challenging. But by the third or fourth round, we all got the hang of it. In the scorching 90-degree heat, we learned, we sweated, and ultimately (some of us) conquered. My teammate Donny Brubaker and I (both of us new to the game) threw two perfect rounds, which, when paired with Jill Critelli’s skills, ultimately squeaked us out a win over return lawn bowler Matt Kettmann and his team. Victory is sweet.