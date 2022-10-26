Kyriaco: A Proven Track Record

I am a Goleta resident, and when it comes to local elections, I go looking for the person who understands local issues and has a track record of getting things done. That’s James Kyriaco to a T. And it’s why I am supporting him for Goleta’s 2nd District City Council seat.

James is running for re-election, in the newly created 2nd District. (That’s south of the freeway and east of Glen Annie Road.) He’s lived in that district for 12 years, mostly as a renter, with his wife, Angie. He’s lived in the area his entire life, the child and grandchild of locals who worked and ran small businesses here. So he knows the issues, and he cares about what is best for our city.

James is a get-it-done person. He’s taken a leadership role on developing a regional childcare strategy, since childcare shortages have such a huge impact not only on our children, but also businesses who need workers, and workers who need jobs. He’s worked with other cities to address the challenge of homelessness, and worked on environmental protections for our creeks, waterways, and coastline — all essential to ensure clean water for our growing community.

My vote goes to the local with the proven track record. That’s James Kyriaco.