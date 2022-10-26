Two-Day Detour During Highway 1 Paving Project Near Vandenberg Space Force Base Next Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to grind and pave the intersection of Hwy. 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road will take place on Monday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 1 from 7 am to 3 pm.

Travelers headed northbound on Hwy. 1 will encounter a closure of the left turn lane at Santa Lucia Canyon Road and will be detoured north to exit Hwy. 1 at Timber Lane which is a signalized intersection. Travelers may return south on Hwy. 1 and exit at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road off-ramp, near the Lompoc gate at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Travelers exiting at the Lompoc gate will only be able to make a right hand turn.

This road work will be performed by the Caltrans Buellton Maintenance team.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For information on traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit our website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district 5