Summer Solstice Celebration Names Penny Little New Executive Director

Penny Little | Credit: Courtesy

“With her deep understanding and commitment to supporting and promoting the arts, as well as her extensive experience as an organizer, her enthusiasm, superb communication skills and in-depth knowledge of Solstice, Penny is the perfect choice to lead the organization and we couldn’t be more thrilled”, said Stacie Bouffard, Board President.

Penny has been involved with Summer Solstice for over 15 years managing many aspects of the organization. Penny will assume the role as Executive Director, effectively immediately, and will manage all day-to-day operations, parade and festival logistics, fundraising programs as well marketing and community engagement initiatives.

“There are not many places in the world where the community comes together to celebrate creativity in as big a way as we do in Santa Barbara. We are quite extraordinary, and I am excited, as a producer and practical visionary, to be part of the team that will take us into the future”, said Little.

Little holds a BA in Film and Music from Sangamon State University in Springfield, Illinois and has produced and directed numerous documentary films in addition to touring as a professional singer/songwriter. She also has extensive experience in event organizing and has worked for organizations such as Beautiful Dying Expo Advisory, Inspire Pop-ups, Gala & VIP Receptions for Art and Philosophy, Awakened World Film Festival, Boston Media Summit, SB Democracy Festival, and Peace Congress to name a few.

“I’m excited to have Penny Little come on board as Executive Director. She’s grounded in Solstice history, and because she is both a performer and a logistician, she brings unique qualities and experience which connect the poetic and the practical. I’m sure she’ll inspire and keep us engaged so that we can excel and continue to provide our community with vibrant public arts events for many years to come,” says Riccardo Morrison, Artistic Director.

Little succeeds Executive Director Robin Elander who assumed the role in 2016. Solstice Board President Stacie Bouffard said, “We are grateful for Robin’s hard work and dedication over the past 7 years and wish her great success in her endeavor as Executive Director for the Downtown Organization.”