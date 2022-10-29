Russia, Leave Ukraine

We applaud the efforts of the highly rated and respected international charity, Save The Children — Ukraine (savethechildren.org). Save The Children is helping Ukrainian children and families focusing on health, safety and education.

And “hats off” to the local effort spearheaded by young Ojai residents and others helping Ukrainian children. The Southern California citizens and a small group of committed college students in California are raising money for Ukrainian children through the sale of T-shirts. The shirts have a simple, yet direct, five-word message: “Russia Go Home — Leave Ukraine.” These words are also translated into Russian to send the clear message. All proceeds from sales and donations go to the Save The Children – Ukraine campaign.

Save The Children was founded over 100 years ago. The students and a small team of helpers are beginning to sell the shirts through the following website: russialeaveukraine.com. So much help is needed during this horrific humanitarian catastrophe affecting millions of Ukrainians. Recently, the team met with members of the Ukrainian Consulate in San Francisco and received sincere support and recognition of their efforts.

The Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions are legitimately Ukraine, as is Crimea. The recent sham “referendum” (basically at gunpoint) to transfer the lands to Russia has no legal standing. More than 100 countries agree. A country’s borders cannot be changed by “representatives” with no legal standing. Plain and simple, Russia or so-called Ukrainian representatives (puppets of the Russian regime) are not authorized or legally entitled to transfer Ukrainian land to another person, entity, or government. The four Ukrainian “government representatives” of the sovereign territories in Ukraine’s east and south cannot legally transfer ownership or change Ukraine’s sovereign borders. Their signatures are invalid, as is the contract or so-called “treaty.” The laws and constitution are clear in Ukraine: This action is unlawful, impermissible, unrecognizable. A country’s borders cannot be changed by “representatives” who have no legal standing.

I salute the young Americans and people all over the world who are taking a stand, “Russia Go Home – Leave Ukraine.”