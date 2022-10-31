The Heart and Mind of a Child

Imagine a teacher telling her students 2+2=5, or a physics teacher telling students there is no law of gravity, or a biology teacher telling students it is possible to change your genotype.

Schools are places where students are taught the truth; 2+2=4, falling objects obey the law of gravity, and the chromosomal DNA, of every autosomal cell in your body, is either 46XX if you are a woman or 46XY if you are a man. That is your genotype and it dictates your phenotype. It is impossible to turn a man into a woman or a woman into a man.

Denying reality is profoundly disturbing, dangerous, and harmful to mental health and stability. Children in a school setting trust their teachers to tell them the truth. If left alone, without ideas of changing their sex being put into their heads, children will develop into the boy or girl they were intended to be.

Goleta’s elementary schools must always educate appropriately. This includes all students and is simply the exercise of common sense and good judgment.

Every child is precious, and their hearts and minds are very delicate. We must be careful what we teach them.

Please be very careful for whom you vote for school board and know where each candidate stands on this consequential issue.

Caroline Abate is running for Area 1 of the Goleta school board.