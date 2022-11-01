Santa Barbara Half Marathon This Weekend Will Result in US 101 Ramp Closures

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY– The Santa Barbara Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 6and will result in the closure of two US 101 offramps from 6 am to 10:30 am in the following locations:

Southbound US 101 at Castillo Street.

Northbound US 101 at Bath Street.

This course will occur entirely on city streets. Electronic message boards will be posted to alert motorists to use an alternate route during this event.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5