Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission accepts turkeys, canned food, and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday, November 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Rescue Mission will celebrate the holiday with homeless guests and community members in need in its decorated and festive dining hall located at 535 East Yanonali Street. The staff and men in the Mission’s 12-month Drug and Alcohol Residential Treatment Program plan to serve over 300 meals.

The turkeys are prepared and cooked in advance. The Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, pie, and all the trimmings. Approximately 300 turkeys are needed for all the meals that will be served throughout the holiday season.

Rolf Geyling shared, “This Thanksgiving season, we expect to serve more than 10,000 meals. That means we have thousands of opportunities to help people change their lives this holiday season-including 300 just for Thanksgiving alone.”

Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the 535 East Yanonali Street office.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 57 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. With 94 beds for men and 34 for women, it is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights from Santa Maria to Ventura. The Mission provides over 140,000 meals and more than 50,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place else to turn in a typical year. The Mission’s 12-month residential recovery program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.