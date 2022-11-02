Día de los Muertos Craft Day: November 6, 2022

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation presents its annual Día de los Muertos Craft Day in its second year collaborating with the Mujeres Makers Market this Sunday, November 6, 2022 at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.

All are welcome to this free celebration of Indigenous and Latinx families, art, and cultures where you may partake in creating an array of artwork such as paper skeletons, mini ofrendas, and more!

The Mujeres Makers Market takes place on site from 10am – 4pm, with over 70 vendors consisting of women of color; the Mujeres are also organizing workshops and lotería in the Presidio Orchard.

SBTHP will be providing free arts and crafts in the orchard from 11am – 3pm.

Additionally, there will be live performances, a Catrina contest, facepainting, a poet, and a community altar, where everyone is invited to pay their respects to our antepasados (ancestors) by leaving a photo.

Please check out the schedule of events below.

For more information, check out sbthp.org/diadelosmuertos or mujeresmakersmarket.com.