Fire Erupts near Midnight Along Goleta’s Atascadero Creek

A fire started on the south bank of Atascadero Creek near La Goleta Gas Field around midnight last night. Near the south end of Ward Drive in Goleta, the Ward Fire was wind-driven in cold temps and good humidity, with embers spotting up to a quarter-mile out to More Ranch Road, said County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck. About 85 firefighters from multiple agencies were quickly on the scene and able to slow the spread of the fire, controlling the fire’s perimeter to keep it out of the gas field.

Beyond the below-ground gas field is More Ranch Road, whose residents were under an evacuation warning during the night. That warning was lifted by 5 a.m.

One suspect was detained at the site of the fire by Sheriff’s deputies, Safechuck said. The Sheriff’s Office did not respond immediately about why the person was detained.

The gusty winds sent the fire into the tops of the 100-foot-tall eucalyptus trees along the creekbank and growing up to the perimeter of the gas field. “The fire behavior last night was really interesting,” Safechuck said. “We did not have hot temperatures or low relative humidity levels, and the majority of the fire was up in the crown of the trees. When a lot of the fire activity is high in the trees, they’re really dangerous.”

The danger from the eucs burned at the base with fire active in the canopy and snags above, is in the falling branches, called “widowmakers,” said Safechuck, and firefighters worked carefully on the edges of the fire last night. This morning the crew is chainsawing the trees to control the embers.

Heavy winds and the dark of night prevented the fire department’s Firehawk helicopter from taking part in the suppression effort. The fire was estimated to be at one acre when crews arrived last night and grew to about nine acres this morning. About 50 firefighters are working the fire currently, which is estimated to be 50 percent contained.

Credit: Scott Safechuck | Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Credit: Scott Safechuck | Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Credit: Scott Safechuck | Santa Barbara County Fire Department

