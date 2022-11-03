State Route 135 Closure for Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley Event in Los Alamos

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The public will encounter road closures for the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley event on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 10 am to midnight in the following location:

State Route 135 “Bell Street” will be closed to through-traffic from St. Joseph Street to Centennial Street.

Signage will be place notifying the public of this road closure.

All highway workers deserve to get home safely too. Drive slowly and carefully in all work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects