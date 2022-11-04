Feeling Cheated

A story on NPR makes me ask if all the plastic I’ve collected and sorted into recycle bins over all these years end up in the landfill anyway?

Editor’s Note: Leslie Wells, who heads Resource Recovery for Santa Barbara County, replied: Plastics with numbers #1 and #2 are highly recyclable (and valuable). Large rigid #5 is also recycled. In general, plastics #3 through #7 (excluding the large #5s) have always been problematic. Those are “plastic film,” and the reason why several communities, including the county, and the state passed single-use plastic bag bans, as well as clam shells often used for food in grocery stores or to go containers.