Prescribed Training Burn to Occur on Saturday￼

WHAT: Prescribed burn for training purposes, of approximately 117 acres of sage scrub and Oak

woodland.

WHEN: November 5, depending on conditions.

WHERE: Chamberlin Ranch, near Los Olivos.

WHY: This burn is a prescribed fire broadcast burn to achieve training of new Santa Barbara County Fire

personnel and new Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association members. Prescribed burns

can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss

and sedimentation. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable

to direct smoke away from population centers.

WHO: This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura

County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize impacts on air quality on

surrounding communities.

HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any

harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in

your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions

are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are

sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the

burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty

breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Use caution when

driving near prescribed burns.

A portable air monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.

This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information

Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php