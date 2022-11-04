Trees, Please

The U.S. cannot reduce global CO2 Emissions alone, no matter what is done.

“China is building or planning more than 300 coal plants in places as widely spread as Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Egypt and the Philippines.” (NPR)

India is building 47.

These countries will choose economic growth over emissions reduction – every time.

People are not going to stop flying, using cargo ships to transport goods around the world, going on cruses, resurfacing roads with asphalt (4 million miles in the U.S. alone), not stop making car tire, not stop using huge construction equipment necessary to mine lithium, cadmium, and nickel that are necessary to make batteries for electric vehicles.

What can be done:

“Research shows trillions of trees could be planted to capture huge amount of carbon dioxide.”

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/jul/04/planting-billions-trees-best-tackle-climate-crisis-scientists-canopy-emissionsia

In 2016, 800,000 volunteers planted a staggering 49.3 million saplings in under 24 hours in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. “Ethiopia plants more than 300 million trees in 12 hours” (CNN), which officials believe is a world record.