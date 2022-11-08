Cottage Health Opens New Urgent Care on Coast Village Road in Montecito

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

MONTECITO —On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.

Cottage Urgent Care in Montecito joins 14 other Cottage Urgent Care locations in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Buellton, Orcutt, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo, as well as Ventura, Oxnard, Camarillo, and Point Hueneme.

Cottage providers staffing the Urgent Care Center include a licensed advanced practice provider (nurse practitioner or physician assistant), a radiology technician and clinical concierges who are dedicated to providing the highest quality care that distinguishes Cottage Health. Patients arriving at the Montecito location will be welcomed with modern and comfortable amenities.

Conditions treated include scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary tract infection, skin conditions, rash, poison oak, cold and flu symptoms, Covid testing, and other minor ailments and injuries. Patients who require attention for more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local emergency department or physician. Available services onsite include X-rays and physical exams for student sports participation.

Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments are available. For more information and appointments, visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

OPTIONS FOR CARE

With Cottage Urgent Care and Cottage Virtual Care – a virtual care service for online visits (cottagehealth.org/virtualcare), patients can quickly receive care or an appropriate referral. Both of these services can connect patients to local physicians for follow-up and preventive care to improve overall health. These services enable Cottage Health to serve the community in new ways and adapt to current and future healthcare needs.

About Cottage Health cottagehealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health is the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. Specialties include the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation Hospital. The Cottage Health medical staff is comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers. Last year, the Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided inpatient care for 21,000 people, treated 80,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,100 newborns. Cottage Health also offers Cottage Urgent Care Centers throughout the tri-counties, as well as 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care, an online service for common conditions.