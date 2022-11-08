Fatal Crash in the Early Morning Rain on Highway 101 Near Buellton

A man was killed in a single vehicle accident early Tuesday morning on Highway 101, just south of State Route 154 near Buellton, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene shortly after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, where a minivan reportedly slid off the road and rolled into a creek near the side of the highway. The driver and sole occupant of the van, described only as an “older male,” was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway remained open throughout the morning.

Conditions were wet and rainy throughout Santa Barbara County on Monday night and Tuesday morning, and authorities are urging travelers to proceed with caution when driving in slippery conditions.

“Please drive safe and check your tire tread,” Safechuck said.

