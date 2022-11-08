Los Prietos Boys Camp, A Chance

I had the opportunity and privilege to work at Los Prietos Boys Camp for 24 years: A great number of boys passed through the gates doing time for their crime. The job was to try and get these young men to change their way of looking at life and to get them prepared to re-enter society when their stay was concluded.

As a teacher the challenge was to try and get these juveniles to look at school, not as a burden, but as an opportunity. Tough, when an 18-year-old only had 50 credits or their ability to do simple algebra was like speaking Martian. But between the school, counseling, and probation, we witnessed magic and miracles, and sent kids back to their families with hope, respect, and self esteem.

The Hall could never offer what the camp offered, and the cost-effectiveness of the camp is beyond the dollar and cent sign. Keep the camp open, and give kids a chance to change.