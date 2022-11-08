Tuesday Rains Soak Santa Barbara

City Records Up to an Inch and a Half of Rain, While Montecito Hills Register 3.05 Inches Since Monday

Credit: Courtesy NWS

Tuesday’s rain got bouncy at times, filling downtown gutters and starting small flows in the parched bottoms of the creeks. Jim Dewey with City Streets Operations said some temporary flooding occurred on Salinas and Old Coast Highway where some road construction had blocked the normal drainage and advised staying out of the intersection.

An inch to an inch and a half of rain fell in the city. Up in the Montecito hills along Gibraltar Road, the KTYD tower location registered the largest amount of rain in the county: 3.05 inches since Monday.

Mike de Ponce, a battalion chief with City Fire, was out during the early-afternoon’s heavy downpour checking for issues. “Everything’s been kind of good so far,” he reported. “It’s so nice to see water anywhere these days.”

