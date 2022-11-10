Learning the City

Credit: Courtesy

Name: Zoha Malik

Title: News Intern

Why did you want to intern at the Independent? What do you hope to get out of this experience? I wanted to intern since it served as a great way to get more involved in local journalism. While the experience itself polishes writing, interviewing, and editing skills, it also has made me a lot more familiar with Santa Barbara as a city. It’s also been really rewarding getting to know reporters with a lot more experience than me.

What stories have you enjoyed reporting so far, and what’s a topic you’d like to cover in the future? So far, I liked reporting on a city council meeting and the Exxon settlement with the fishermen the most, since those gave me an interesting look into local politics and organizations, but I also liked doing the Creek Week/Thousand Steps pieces, since I got to wander around pretty places in Santa Barbara and take photos. I’m definitely interested in covering more stories revolving around local politics, maybe related to social activism.

