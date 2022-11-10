The County of Santa Barbara Releases Proposed Zoning Map to Meet Future Housing Needs 

The County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department recently released an interactive map showing areas of the county that are under consideration for rezoning as part of the County’s Housing Element update. Viewers are able to see the different areas of the County where sites may be rezoned, and can type in their address to see potential rezones and currently-proposed housing projects in the community.

In some cases, the type of development that is currently allowed on properties may change. The County is considering zoning changes to allow residential instead of commercial uses on certain properties and allowing both commercial and residential uses in commercial zones. The interactive map displays 45 sites throughout the unincorporated county that are identified as potential rezones. The map shows more potential rezones than are needed to meet the State’s housing requirements, and will provide County decision-makers flexibility in determining the sites to be rezoned.

The public is encouraged to provide input on the potential rezones by attending either of the upcoming Housing Element Workshops. All are welcome to attend the public workshops either in person or remotely through Zoom. Spanish language interpretation will be available both in-person and on Zoom.

North County Housing Element Workshop

When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, beginning at 6:00 PM

Where: Santa Barbara County Board Hearing Room, Betteravia Center

511 Lakeside Pkwy Santa Maria, CA 93455

Register here: North County of Santa Barbara Housing Element Workshop Tickets, Wed, Nov 16, 2022, at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite

South Coast Housing Element Workshop

When: Thursday, November 17, 2022, beginning at 6:00 PM

Where: Santa Barbara County Planning Commission Hearing Room

123 E Anapamu St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Register here: South Coast Housing Element Workshop Tickets, Thu, Nov 17, 2022, at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite

During these in-person and online sessions, you will learn about the process to update the Housing Element, the work completed to date, and important information related to regional housing needs within the county’s unincorporated areas. The workshops will also include a facilitated discussion where you can share your ideas about opportunities to inform policies and strategies related to housing.

The workshop on Wednesday, November 16th will be held in Santa Maria and will also discuss potential housing opportunity sites in North County unincorporated communities (Orcutt, Mission Hills, Santa Ynez, and New Cuyama).

The workshop on Wednesday, November 17th will be held in Santa Barbara and will discuss potential housing opportunity sites in South Coast unincorporated communities (Goleta Valley and Carpinteria Valley).