California Highway Patrol Information Request

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 0030 hours (1230 AM), an on-highway shooting occurred on State Route 1, just south of San Antonio Road West. This shooting resulted in major injuries to the victim. The victim in this case was driving a silver 2022 Dodge Charger. The suspect vehicle was reported to be a white crew cab mid-size pickup. If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact the detective at the phone number or email listed below.

