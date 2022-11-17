Community Programs by the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

November 17, 2022 (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) – The cornerstone of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden’s mission is its emphasis on education. The December schedule of events highlight the non-profit’s commitment to the community to deliver a well-rounded lineup of offerings that focus on education, horticulture, resource conservation, nature, environmental stewardship, and art. The community can register online for the sessions.

Nature Nights is in full swing at the SLO Botanical Garden! The event features large format light projections by Bryn Forbes, illuminated sculptures by Michael Reddell, and artistic lighting of garden areas by Kody Cava throughout the eight-acre portion of the 150-acre Garden. Additionally, there is a full menu by Paradise Kitchen, regional wine, and beer available for enjoyment. Nature Nights is open to the public Thursday through Sunday, from November 11, 2022, and nightly between the week of December 26th and January 1, concluding January 8, 2023. Tickets are available at My805Tix.com.

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, (SLOBG), announces a Holiday Pet Parade in collaboration with Woods Humane Society, led by Jolly Old Saint Nick on December 4, 2022. Leashed and socialized dogs are welcome to walk in the Pet Parade from El Chorro Dog Park to SLO Botanical Garden on December 4th at 4 pm. This event is in addition to the season-long extravaganza, Nature Nights, a holiday light and art exhibit for the entire family, happening from November 11, 2022, through January 8, 2023. Tickets are not required for the pet parade; however, tickets for Nature Nights can be purchased online here.

Stop by the Garden on alternating Tuesdays from 10 AM to 11 AM, for Storytime in the Garden! The perfect biweekly event to get the kids out into nature, nourishing their minds and soul. For the month of December, Storytime in the Garden will occur on December 6th and December 20th. For questions and more information, or if you are interested in being a reader, contact Millie at 805.541.1400 x302 or millie@slobg.org. If interested, register here.

Walk and talk with Founder, Eve Vigil, in the Botanical Garden on Tuesday, December 6th, from 11 AM to 12 PM. Subjects may touch on the Garden’s history, what’s in bloom, important maintenance – when and why – or whatever interests the group. Have you ever wondered how the garden beds were initially prepared, what the irrigation schedule is, or pretty much anything about any of the plants? Come on out and ask Eve! Meet new people and learn great tips and tricks for having a stunning water-frugal garden. Reservations can be made here.

Each month, the Garden hosts a monthly bird walk series that explores the intersection of birds and botany. The walk will focus on which avian species are drawn to certain plants, what’s gained or lost in the exchange, and how this understanding can shape your own landscaping efforts to the benefit of fauna and flora. This walk, on December 22nd, from 8 AM to 10 AM, is led by Mark Mushkat and Ken Levine, and studies birdlife amongst the plants of the botanical garden. Tickets are $10 for SLOBG members, $20 for the general public, and free for children. Group size is limited to 12. Ticket sales will end at 4 pm the day before each walk. All guests must pre-register here.

Head on over to the SLO Botanical Garden on Sunday, December 11th, 2022, for FREE admission day from 9am-4pm! Bring the whole family and make a day of nature & exploration! There will be activities for everyone to enjoy!

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents Yoga on the Terrace, an immersive yoga experience led by Cheryl Wakefield, a yoga instructor of 15 years. The event will take place on the terrace in a serene outdoor setting that promotes a relaxed and tranquil mind and well-being. All ages and modalities are welcome. The classes will continue every Saturday from 8 AM to 9 AM. In these hour-long yoga sessions, Cheryl will guide participants through a series of Asana Poses, Breathwork, and Full Body Meditation designed to get your mind, body, and soul connected in a fun and expressive class.

Proceeds from the classes benefit the SLO Botanical Garden and its continued educational programming. The community is encouraged to register online for the sessions.

About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization that showcases plants from Mediterranean climates throughout the world. Through its programs and facilities, the Garden fosters an appreciation and understanding of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment. The SLO Botanical Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, within El Chorro Regional Park, off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Admission is $10 per person, and free for both Garden Members and children 12 and under. To learn more visit slobg.org, or call (805) 541-1400.