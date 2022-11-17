Organic Soup Kitchen First NonProfit in City of Santa Barbara to Partner with DoorDash to Expand SoupMeal Delivery

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, November 2022: Organic Soup Kitchen is teaming up with DoorDash to expand delivery and distribution of SoupMeals to the doorsteps of Santa Barbara residents. Organic Soup Kitchen is the first nonprofit in Santa Barbara County to partner with DoorDash on their initiative, Project Dash, a program to increase access to nutrition and food security throughout the US and Canada.

“We are thrilled to have DoorDash delivering SoupMeals in the community,” Says Andrea Slaby, Chief Operating Officer at Organic Soup Kitchen. “Our partnership with DoorDash will allow us to increase our distribution and focus on seeking funds for ingredients, packaging and labor to make additional SoupMeals.”

An industry leader in procuring and crafting clean organic food in an environmentally conscious facility, Organic Soup Kitchen provides lifesaving nutrition and food security to cancer patients, chronically ill and low income individuals throughout Santa Barbara county. The organization has served more than 1 million bowls of soup since 2009.

Organic Soup Kitchen’s mission is in direct alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) set forth by the United Nation’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy including Zero Hunger, Good Health and Wellbeing, Climate Action and Partnership for the Goals. Organizations like Organic Soup Kitchen can take impactful steps and offer creative solutions to mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure the sustainability of our people and planet. Organic Soup Kitchen is also a member of 1% for the Planet.

For more information, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org.