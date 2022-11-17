Tim Short Named New Ojai District Ranger

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Los Padres National Forest officials announced that Monterey District Ranger Tim Short was selected to fill the long-vacant Ojai District Ranger position. District Rangers on the Santa Barbara, Santa Lucia and Mt. Pinos Ranger Districts have provided administrative coverage over the last five years since Ranger Sue Exline retired.

Short is a native of the Pacific Northwest and began working with the U.S. Forest Service as a seasonal employee on the Umatilla and Okanogan National Forests in Oregon and Washington. He graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Forest Management before serving as a community forester with the Peace Corps in Nepal.

Short then worked as a forester on the Tonto National Forest in Arizona before accepting a district recreation officer position on the Las Vegas Ranger District of the Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada. This district was subsequently redesignated as the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.

Short then accepted a position as Deputy District Ranger on the Jackson and Buffalo Ranger Districts of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, before returning to the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area as a District Ranger. He later worked as District Ranger on the Kaibab National Forest before becoming the Monterey District Ranger in 2012.

“I am excited about transferring to Ojai and learning more about the district, the community and the dedicated employees who work there,” Short said. “I’m also looking forward to engaging with local stakeholders and the many visitors who come to enjoy these incredible recreation opportunities.”

Short reports for duty in Ojai on December 5.