Food Bank Backstory

John Stahl’s obituary and the Angry Poodle Barbecue last week missed his important contributions to the development of the Food Bank. I was the founding director of the Food Band, and John set up the appointment between me and Chuck Wagner, county Public Works Director, enabling me to purchase the warehouse building from the fire department at Santa Ynez airport. This also helped me locate the property on Hollister Avenue, where Food Bank relocated from Cota and Santa Barbara streets.

