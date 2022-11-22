A Holiday Message

The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends, and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.

When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I had a four-month coma, broken bones, paralysis, and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected, and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30+ years, I read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music due to my brain injury. Drunken drivers injure lives many ways.

Planning to take State Route 1 to attend a holiday gathering? Make smart decisions now if planning to drink: Don’t drive drunk. The law enforcement and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc. drive you to and from this location. This ensures everyone’s safety on the road, including yours.

My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Having a sober driver is a superb way to begin 2023.