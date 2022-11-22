Inapt Posture

More Like This

It was disappointing to see a yoga practitioner (at least the posture) on the cover of the paper with the article on psychedelic drugs. The art and science of yoga derives from Ayurvedic medicine and the ancient Hindu physical practice. The combination of clean living for detox, herbal remedies, yoga practice, meditation and vegetarian diet and lifestyle is promoted to support a healthy and happy life. In no way does yoga practice or philosophy encourage the use of drugs, other than from a licensed physician.

