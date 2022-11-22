Journalism as Connection
Introducing Callie Fausey, Our New Staff Reporter
When did you get the journalism bug, and what gets you fired up about the job?
I got the journalism bug in my first year at the University of San Francisco. I went into college feeling regretful that I never got into student journalism at my high school, Santa Barbara High, and knowing I wanted to be involved in USF’s student newspaper, the S.F. Foghorn. I signed up to be a contributing writer at the Foghorn’s table during my first-year involvement fair, and then manned that table years later as first the Arts & Culture Editor and then Managing Editor of the Foghorn.
What gets me fired up about the job is hearing people’s stories and being able to share those stories. I think journalism is about community, about connecting people through shared struggles, successes, and everything in between. I also think an important part of journalism is making sure that community members are educated about what is going on in both their neighborhoods and their city council meetings.
