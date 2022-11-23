Santa Barbara Humane Announces Special Walk-in Dog Adoption Hours

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Potential adopters have a golden opportunity to find their new best friend at Santa Barbara Humane this winter.

On Sunday, November 27 and Sunday, December 18, the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria

campuses of Santa Barbara Humane will be open for walk-in dog adoptions from 12 to 4 p.m. On those days, customers will be able to name their adoption fee for dogs six months old and older.

“We are so excited to be able to offer these special walk-in dog adoption days and give people a chance to see all the wonderful dogs we currently have available,” said Chief Operating Officer Dori Villalon. “All animals that are available for adoption are already spayed or neutered,

microchipped and vaccinated, and are ready to go home with loving families.”

Those interested in adopting a feline friend can come to Santa Barbara Humane’s weekly cat and kitten adoption hours, every Friday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Outside of the walk-in hours, dog and cat adoptions continue to be by appointment only.

Santa Barbara Humane is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that has been serving our community for more than 135 years. Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, providing care for community-owned and homeless animals. Both campuses offer affordable, high-quality veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs, and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets. Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter, and basic behavior training until their adoption. Because we are a local organization that is not affiliated with or funded by The Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA, Santa Barbara Humane relies on local donor support to ensure every dog and cat gets the care they need.