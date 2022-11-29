A Quarter of Striking UC Workers Reach Tentative Agreement

After 15 days of protests, 12,000 of the 48,000 University of California academic workers on strike are getting what they bargained for. But that does not mean they are ready to abandon the remaining 36,000 student workers still on the picket line.



On Monday night, postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers at UC reached tentative, five-

year contract agreements that address key union concerns, including wage increases that reflect

the cost of living.



It’s a big win for those 12,000 employees; most postdocs will receive a 20-23 percent salary

increase (up to $12,000) by October 2023, and a typical academic researcher will receive about

29 percent in salary increases over the life of the contract. Academic researchers hired in July

2022, for example, depending on their position, would see an increase in compensation of $3,078

to $5,459 by July 2023, and a total increase of $19,423 to $20,620 by the end of the contract,

bringing their total salaries up from $49,000-$56,600 to $69,620-$76,423.



“Our dedicated colleagues are vital to UC’s research activities, and we are very pleased to have

reached agreements that honor their many important contributions,” said Letitia Silas, UC

executive director of system-wide labor relations.



However, the other 36,000 student workers on strike, including graduate student teaching

assistants, tutors, and student researchers, are still waiting at the bargaining table. The day of the

announcement also marked the 12th day since student researchers had submitted their latest

wage proposal to the UC, with no response.



While union membership reviews the contracts and votes on whether or not to ratify the

agreements, union officials say that academic researchers and postdocs will remain on strike in

sympathy with their two fellow bargaining units.



“We are proud to have reached agreements that address the soaring cost of living, and reflect the

value of our contributions at UC,” said Neal Sweeney, president of UAW Local 5810, the union

representing postdocs and academic researchers. “These agreements represent a new, best-in-

class model that will improve quality of life — and the quality of research — for scientists across

the U.S. It is now time for UC to make serious proposals to Academic Student Employees and

Student Researchers and to reach fair agreements that recognize the contributions these workers

make.”

At a press meeting on Tuesday, Sweeney said that the timeline for ratification of the agreements

is still being worked out, but that the process “will probably start later this week or next week.”

If the contracts pass by a simple majority vote, he said, postdocs and academic researchers will

end their strike, but for now, they are remaining on the picket line in solidarity.



“While it is a simple majority, I know I would like to see a stronger majority of folks who are

signing on and voting yes on this contract,” said Stacey Frederick, an academic researcher at UC

San Francisco and a bargaining team member at UAW 5810. “Looking at what we had before we

went into bargaining and before the strike, and what we’re coming up with on this contract,

there’s some pretty amazing changes that will help protect not just things around compensation,

but to make our workplace one of the most safe and effective spaces in academia.”



Frederick said she is confident that the contracts will be ratified. Along with increases to

compensation, the agreements guarantee free transit passes, e-bike discounts, increased childcare

subsidies, increased protections for workers with disabilities, longer appointments for better job

security, and eight weeks of parental and family leave paid at 100 percent.



Negotiations are still ongoing for student researchers and academic student employees. While

some progress has been made, union representatives are calling on the University to “start

making substantial offers” to those bargaining units still at the table so that agreements can be

reached as soon as possible. “Now that our two units have reached agreement, we think there’s

no excuse for them to keep stalling with the student researchers and academic student

employees,” Sweeney said.



The agreements come in the wake of six new complaints filed against the University by state

employment officials, supporting charges of unlawful behavior committed by the UC in its

negotiations with the union representing striking student workers. The complaints, issued by the

California Public Employee Relations Board, cover allegations of unfair labor practices at

multiple UC campuses, including UC Santa Barbara. After the complaints have been issued, and

if the disputes are not settled between parties, the case will move on to an administrative law

judge to determine whether there has been any wrongdoing committed by the University.

According to Sweeney, in the coming months following ratification of the new contracts, union

representatives for postdocs and academic researchers will be sitting down with the University to

review the unfair labor practice charges and assess them by merit to determine whether or not

they can reach a resolution.



Until agreements between all four bargaining units and the University have been reached, much

of the instruction and research involving striking workers will remain at a halt, finals will remain

uncertain, and rallies will continue to unfold across UC campuses statewide. At UCSB, many

undergraduate students have continued to report classes and exams being canceled or moved

online. While there is general confusion around what effects this disruption will have on

undergraduate students, many undergrads have expressed support for the student workers on

strike, and some have even joined strikers in their rallies and marches throughout campus.

