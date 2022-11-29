Kind Thanks

On a recent Monday morning, I was walking along State Street to the Amtrak station — I’m a commuter from Oceanside spending weekends with the fine folks at First Congregational Church.

As I crossed Arrellaga, I tripped on the curb and landed flat out on the sidewalk. Immediately, I heard several individuals call out to see if I needed help. It took a few moments for me to ascertain my well-being. Thankfully, all were wise enough to avoid lifting me up until I agreed that a man from Cantwell’s could give me his hand. First Aid 101: Be cautious in lending aid; you may add to injury.

I am sore, bruised, and grateful. Thanks to those unnamed 8 a.m. helpers; I appreciate your kindness.