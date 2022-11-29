More, More!

More Like This

Regarding the article about the Santa Barbara Filipino community , it was more about two families, which is nice and all, knowing about their background and how they’ve been here for the longest time. The Filipino community as a whole is so much larger. I really thought that the story would be something regarding how the building was built from back when and how it’s still surviving until this day — some recognition and some promotion for people to come gather. Is it possible to write an article that focuses on more of the community?

