More, More!
Regarding the article about the Santa Barbara Filipino community, it was more about two families, which is nice and all, knowing about their background and how they’ve been here for the longest time. The Filipino community as a whole is so much larger. I really thought that the story would be something regarding how the building was built from back when and how it’s still surviving until this day — some recognition and some promotion for people to come gather. Is it possible to write an article that focuses on more of the community?