(SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, December 1, 2022) Unity Shoppe Inc. will host the 36th Annual Unity Telethon on Friday, December 9th, from 5pm to 8pm. Tune in to KEYT for the live broadcast featuring appearances by Kenny Loggins, Brad Paisley, and Michael McDonald – with surprise celebrity guests! This feel-good community event highlights the giving spirit of the holiday season and helps transform lives each and every day. All donations directly fund programs and services that support our neighbors in need all year long.

Several local businesses and organizations will be coming together to celebrate Unity in Our Community. The fabulous phone banks will be manned by some of the organization’s top supporters. Dedicated volunteers from the National Charity League, Kenny Loggins Fan Club, Pacifica Graduate Institute, Berkshire Hathaway, and Union Bank will be standing by to take your call. American Riviera Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, Brown & Brown Insurance, Anderson’s Systems and Home Improvement have provided generous sponsorships for matching minutes throughout the evening.



The Unity Shoppe is a unique lifeline for thousands of households providing groceries, clothing, school supplies, job service support and so much more. It’s a way to help families in need while empowering them with dignity and choice. Unity works with more than 400 local service agencies to identify families, children, adults, single-parent households, and seniors in need of services. Clients have the opportunity to shop in a store-like setting for groceries that support a healthy and well-rounded diet, choosing foods that they know how to cook, as well as other household necessities, personal care products and clothing. Additionally, during the winter holidays, thousands of Santa Barbara County children, along with their families, select their favorite toys and gifts from Unity Shoppe’s Holiday Store. For more information about Unity programs, visit unityshoppe.org.