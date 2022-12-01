Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees Appointment Process Officially Open

The application process to replace outgoing Santa Barbara Unified School Board Trustee Laura Capps as a Provisional Board Trustee has officially opened as of 12:01 a.m. on December 1, 2022.

The application window will end on December 16 at 5 p.m.

Interested members of the community can download the application here.

Background

Trustee Capps submitted her resignation notice to Santa Barbara Unified ahead of her becoming a Santa Barbara County Supervisor. She stepped down from the Board Trustee position on November 30, 2022.

The application

The application window to apply for her Trustee position will open on December 1 and will be open through December 16 at 5 p.m. Late applications will not be considered. Interested applicants must complete and submit a Candidate Application Form, reside in the attendance boundaries of the Santa Barbara Unified School District, meet all requirements of the law, and comply with the District’s application submission requirement. Qualified candidates will be interviewed at a special School Board meeting open to the public on Thursday, January 5, 2023, and/or Thursday, January 12. The school board will deliberate and make an appointment at one of those two meetings.

The provisional appointee will complete their at-large term by November 2024. In November 2024, the appointed Trustee must live in Trustee Area 2 to run for reelection.

To submit your application for the vacancy on the Board of Trustees, click here or go to www.sbunified.org.