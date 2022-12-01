SBIFF Brings Another ‘Mini Festival’ to Santa Barbara’s Riviera Theatre Dec. 2-18
Special Guests Include Angela Bassett, Bill Nighy, and Todd Fields
There’s no rest for the busy folks at Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The Cinema Society has a remarkable lineup of films and filmmakers coming to town in the next couple of weeks. It really is another little mini film festival at the Riviera Theatre, including screenings followed by Q&As with the key players — all of which are open to the public for just $20 per film.
Here’s the schedule:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Q&A with writer/director Ryan Coogler, Angela Bassett, and composer Ludwig Göransson
Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m.
Living
Q&A with director Oliver Hermanus and actor Bill Nighy
Saturday, December 3, at 11 a.m.
Glass Onion
Q&A with witer/director Rian Johnson
Saturday, December 3, at 5 p.m.
Good Night Oppy
Q&A with director Ryan White
Sunday, December 4, at 11 a.m.
Tár
Q&A with writer/director Todd Field
Monday, December 5, at 6 p.m.
Click here for Josef Woodard’s review.
Triangle of Sadness
Q&A with writer/director Ruben Östlund
Tuesday, December 6, at 6 p.m.
A Man Called Otto
Q&A with writer David Magee
Wednesday, December 7, at 7 p.m.
Emancipation
Q&A with actor Charmaine Bingwa
Thursday, December 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Q&A with Directors the Daniels, actor Stephanie Hsu, and producer Jonathan Wang
Saturday, December 10, at 11 a.m.
Babylon
Q&A with writer/director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz
Saturday, December 18, at 10 a.m.
Limited seating is available, and tickets can be purchased in advance at sbiffriviera.com. Cinema Society Members are seated first and do NOT need tickets.
