SBIFF Brings Another ‘Mini Festival’ to Santa Barbara’s Riviera Theatre Dec. 2-18

More Like This

Limited seating is available, and tickets can be purchased in advance at sbiffriviera.com . Cinema Society Members are seated first and do NOT need tickets.

Q&A with Directors the Daniels, actor Stephanie Hsu, and producer Jonathan Wang

Everything Everywhere All At Once

There’s no rest for the busy folks at Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The Cinema Society has a remarkable lineup of films and filmmakers coming to town in the next couple of weeks. It really is another little mini film festival at the Riviera Theatre, including screenings followed by Q&As with the key players — all of which are open to the public for just $20 per film.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.