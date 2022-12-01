County’s Emergency Homeless Shelters Opening This Thursday
SBIFF Brings Another ‘Mini Festival’ to Santa Barbara’s Riviera Theatre Dec. 2-18

Special Guests Include Angela Bassett, Bill Nighy, and Todd Fields

Angela Bassett in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ screening on Friday, December 2 at SBIFF Cinema Society with a Q&A afterward. | Credit: Disney
By
Thu Dec 01, 2022 | 11:44am

There’s no rest for the busy folks at Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The Cinema Society has a remarkable lineup of films and filmmakers coming to town in the next couple of weeks. It really is another little mini film festival at the Riviera Theatre, including screenings followed by Q&As with the key players — all of which are open to the public for just $20 per film. 

Here’s the schedule:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Q&A with writer/director Ryan Coogler, Angela Bassett, and composer Ludwig Göransson

Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m.

Living

Q&A with director Oliver Hermanus and actor Bill Nighy

Saturday, December 3, at 11 a.m.

Glass Onion

Q&A with witer/director Rian Johnson

Saturday, December 3, at 5 p.m.

Good Night Oppy

Q&A with director Ryan White

Sunday, December 4, at 11 a.m.

Tár

Q&A with writer/director Todd Field

Monday, December 5, at 6 p.m.

Triangle of Sadness

Q&A with writer/director Ruben Östlund

Tuesday, December 6, at 6 p.m.

A Man Called Otto

Q&A with writer David Magee

Wednesday, December 7, at 7 p.m.

Emancipation

Q&A with actor Charmaine Bingwa

Thursday, December 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Q&A with Directors the Daniels, actor Stephanie Hsu, and producer Jonathan Wang 

Saturday, December 10, at 11 a.m.

Babylon

Q&A with writer/director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz

Saturday, December 18, at 10 a.m.

Limited seating is available, and tickets can be purchased in advance at sbiffriviera.com. Cinema Society Members are seated first and do NOT need tickets.

Thu Dec 01, 2022 | 22:02pm
Leslie Dinaberg

