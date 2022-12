More Like This

Now that President Biden has graciously spared the lives of a pair of lucky turkeys before Thanksgiving, doesn’t it make even more sense for California Governor Newsom to spare the life of the tree chosen to become our state’s 2022 Official Christmas Tree? California — and other states — have suffered through some horrendous fires these last few years. This reprieve would make a sensitive, sensible gift for all Californians.

