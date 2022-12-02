Goleta Holiday Parade Postponed to December 10

The Goleta Lions Club postponed its annual holiday parade due to the rain headed for the Central Coast and currently forecast to fall intermittently through Sunday. The new date for the parade, which is in its fifth year, is next Saturday, December 10.

Goleta Holiday Parade 2021 | Credit: Courtesy GoletaHolidayParade.org

As of this morning, the National Weather Service indicates the stream of clouds coming in from over the Pacific is showing a slightly different dynamic than before. Light rain is expected south of Point Conception on Friday and Saturday, moving north of the point by Sunday, when a second system will sweep through the entire region. The weather will be cold, with rainfall totals expected of 1-3 inches, enough to put a dampener on an outdoor event.

Goleta’s parade, which features bands, floats, classic cars, and people cruising along sharing the holiday spirit, is organized by scores of volunteers from the Goleta Lions Club and sponsored by many organizations, including two longtime Old Town businesses: Santa Cruz Market and the Fuel Depot. On December 10, as in years past, the parade will start at Hollister and Orange avenues at 6 p.m. and run to Kinman Avenue. Hollister, from Fairview to Kellogg, will be closed — including to e-bikes, the postponement notice from the city said — from about 5-9 p.m. for parade preparations. Parking is offered at Yardi at 430 South Fairview Avenue.

