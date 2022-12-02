The Home Page | Cooking Up Some Kitchen Magic

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 27, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

There’s something magical about Thanksgiving week. Maybe it’s the collective appreciation, so many of us focusing our attention and intentions on being grateful at the same time. Whatever it is, I’m feeling it this week, and I hope that you are, too.

Credit: August de Richelieu / Pexels

A lot of us are centered around our kitchens this weekend. Our Style Specialist Christine Cowles focuses her attention on giving thanks in the kitchen in this week’s issue with a column about the changes we’ve seen to kitchens over the years: organic materials abound in modern, and open floor plans allowing more flow and entertaining to happen in this room that feels like the heart of many of our homes.

Whether your kitchen is outdoors or indoors, sleek and modern…

Credit: @schumacherinteriors

…or charming and cozy…

Credit: @schumacherinteriors

I hope something fun is cookin’ in yours this weekend. If you haven’t read it yet, make sure to pick up this week’s issue. The Jenni Kayne Ranch is on our real estate cover, and our annual salute to Local Heroes — a selection of some of the remarkable individuals that make our community special — is worth a good, long, relaxing read. Maybe with your feet up. In the kitchen.

