Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) Receives 4th Annual Michael Towbes Community Impact Award from Montecito Bank & Trust

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is excited to announce that they have received the 4th annual Michael Towbes Community Impact Award from Montecito Bank & Trust.

Along with the honor, PPF was awarded $100,000 which will fund an ambitious language access project. This project is designed to improve PPF’s reach and accessibility, with the goal of being a bilingual organization by 2024 by introducing Spanish-English translation interpretation for programs and organizational materials, and hiring additional bilingual staff at the front-line and management levels, as well as on the board of directors.

“Pacific Pride Foundation works to ensure a vibrant, thriving, and visible LGBTQ+ community,” said Kristin Flickinger, PPF Executive Director. “In Santa Barbara County, our community includes people who speak Spanish and indigenous languages. The goal with our language access project is to break down language barriers to our services, and to ensure access to our programs and services”

Pacific Pride Foundation has already begun this work, including first-phase website translation, bi-lingual newsletters, and hiring of bilingual staff. If you are interested in joining the PPF team, visit www.pacificpridefoundation.org/careers

Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is a leading LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco, serving more than 10,000 people each year throughout all of Santa Barbara County. With offices in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, PPF partners with 35 educational and nonprofit agencies to provide a dynamic range of health, prevention, and social service programs, including programs for LGBTQ+ youth and older adults, counseling services, opioid response services, sensitivity and competency trainings, community events and advocacy on LGBTQ+ issues. For more information or to make a donation please visit pacificpridefoundation.org.