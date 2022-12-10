Friday Night Stearns Wharf Shooting Under Investigation

Santa Barbara Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred on Stearns Wharf at 8:45 p.m. on Friday night with few details being released. According to police reports, police and harbor patrol officers arrived on the scene — as did AMR paramedics and firefighters — and provided care to one shooting victim. The victim was taken via ambulance to Cottage Hospital.

According to reports posted by the ubiquitous John Palminteri, the suspect was seen running “back and forth” before eventually “leaving the Wharf on Cabrillo Boulevard.” As of late Saturday morning, police were not releasing information regarding the status of the victim, how many shots were fired, how many individuals were believed to have been involved, or anything else. The case, according to the Watch Commander, is still under investigation.

Santa Barbara Police request that individuals with information on the shooting call them at (805) 882-8900.

