City of Goleta Hires First Homelessness Services Coordinator

Chuck Flacks, Homelessness Services Coordinator | Credit: Courtesy

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the hiring of its first Homelessness Services Coordinator. Chuck Flacks is a familiar face to the community and brings a wide range of professional experience in addressing issues related to homelessness and prevention of homelessness. Mr. Flacks spent most of his childhood in Santa Barbara and has been a proud resident of the City of Goleta. He has spent his professional career of over 20 years building affordable housing, helping low-wage workers improve their skills, and directly helping homeless people find a home.

City of Goleta’s Neighborhood Services Director Jaime Valdez said, “We are excited to have someone with Chuck’s credentials and experience join our team to help with the City’s response to assisting people experiencing homelessness and implementing the City’s Homelessness Strategic Plan. Chuck has an extensive background in social issues, particularly with regard to homelessness, which he has gained through his work in various settings locally and throughout the state. We look forward to seeing the positive impact he is going to make in Goleta.”

Mr. Flacks said, “My interest in Goleta is simple: I live here! My hope is that because a relatively small number of Goleta residents are homeless, that we can get our arms around this problem quickly and make homelessness a rare and brief experience for anyone who happens to find themselves in that situation. Goleta is a uniquely compassionate and engaged community. I have been very impressed with the city, businesses, and its residents sharing resources to help people in need. My hope is to make the most of those resources.”

His background includes serving as a consultant for the City through Flacks Seed Consulting, former Director of Programs for PATH (People Assisting the Homeless), Executive Director for Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, and serving in several other capacities in the healthcare and workforce sectors throughout California. Mr. Flacks earned a master’s degree from San Diego State University in Family and Child Counseling, a master’s degree from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government in Public Policy and holds a bachelor’s degree from University of California Santa Cruz in Sociology/Politics.

Mr. Flacks’ first day at the City was on Monday, December 5th. You can connect with him via email at cflacks@cityofgoleta.org.